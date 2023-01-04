Drake Adds Music Video Director To His Repertoire With TVGUCCI’s “Bora Bora”

Drake has prided himself on versatility throughout the duration of his career, and has now added music video directing to his repertoire. The 36-year-old made his directorial debut with TVGUCCI’s new video for “Bora Bora.”

The video, released on Sunday (Jan. 1) shows the Toronto artist living it up at an all-white party surrounded by women in bikinis. The Six God appears on camera several times, having a grand time with a drink in hand.

“I visit Bora Bora / cause I’m bored/ Swish, I scored / First class, all aboard / Vision clear like the port / Gucci drip, I need more / Christian Dior / They don’t sell us in the stores/ Bi**h, I get it from the source,” TVGUCCI spits. There is no shortage of confidence from the men in this video.

SWISH I SCORED ??? https://t.co/Xr4eu0jf8L BORA BORA VIDEO OUT NOW ??‍♂️ IT UP pic.twitter.com/DsO1QqvoES — GUCCI'S WORLD (@TVGUCCI) January 3, 2023

TVGUCCI is not new to the music scene, with projects dating back to 2017. However, Drake has been referring to his fellow Canadian long before then. The first mention came in the 2009 record “Successful” featuring Lil Wayne and Trey Songz, and then it continued with the Her Loss rapper’s feature verse on French Montana’s “No Stylist” in 2018, 2019’s “War,” and 2022’s “Middle Of The Ocean.” He even appears in the video for “Falling Back” where Drake hilariously marries over 20 women.

Needless to say, this creative collaboration was a matter of time and could materialize in one laying a verse on the other’s records in the future. For now, check out the Drake-directed video for TVGUCCI’s “Bora Bora” below.