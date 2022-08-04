Drake Drives Virgil Abloh’s Off-Road Maybach In “Sticky” Video

Drake has officially released the music video for his Honestly, Nevermind song, “Sticky.” The star-studded visual features appearances from Future, Lil Baby, and the rapper’s faithful OVO conglomerate members.

Directed by Theo Skudra, ”Sticky” uses the signature vlog-style direction the Toronto native is known for and gives a peek into Drizzy’s expensive lifestyle.

The music video follows Drake as he hits the stage with Lil Baby, dances in the UK streets and clubs, hangs out with Future, eats at luxurious establishments, and vibes with Virgil Abloh’s off-road Maybach.

The Honestly, Nevermind cut finds Drake boasting about his successes and his inability to keep women off of him, the north stars of the Canadian rapper’s artistry.

“If I’m with two of ’em, then it’s a threesome/ If she alone, you know she a freak one/ If it’s an escort, it’s a police one,” he brags on the song’s third verse. “King of the hill, you know it’s a steep one/ If we together, you know it’s a brief one/ Back in the ocean you go, It’s a deep one/ Forgave ni**as in they feelings, lucky for y’all, we don’t do civilians/ You say I changed, I say that I millioned, I did/ The toughest act to follow’s back on tour/ Off-road Maybach, Pyrex trap/ in Virgil came back through the boy, damn.”

The video arrives two days after the rapper postponed the Young Money reunion at his October World Weekend festival due to testing positive for COVID.

Young Money was set to hit the Budweiser Stage on August 1, but the star shared he would have to reschedule the reunion at a later due to unforeseen circumstances.

Watch the “Sticky” above.