Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17).

In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen partying together and supporting each other’s respective careers.

“You ready?” Thompson asks in the music video after Drake takes a long, deep breath. “If it doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home, it’s done.”

“Nah, I’m ready bro,” the rapper responds. “It’s a good time for me. I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love.”

In the 9-minute-plus visual, each bride takes her wedding band and the marriage is cemented not with a kiss but a special handshake. The last three minutes of the video gives each bride a solo spot, naming them and sharing their social media handles. The visual also features a “Free YSL” message in support of Drake’s frequent collaborators Gunna and Young Thug amid their legal battle.

Honestly, Nevermind is the seventh studio album of Drake’s discography. The OVO head honcho switched his sound up, leaning into dance and house music as opposed to his signature Hip-Hop beats. The album stands at 14 tracks with a lone feature from Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and production from several producers including Carnage, Black Coffee, and 40. Drizzy released the album as a tribute to Virgil Abloh who passed away in November 2021.

Watch the “Falling Back” video above and check out Honestly Nevermind below.