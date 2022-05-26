DreamDoll Serves Up Her Favorite Flavors In “Ice Cream Dream” Music Video Featuring French Montana

DreamDoll has released a colorful music video bringing to life her latest song “Ice Cream Dream.” Featuring French Montana, the song reimagines the melody, beat, and production of Raekwon’s classic “Ice Cream” which featured Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna, from the 1995 album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…

Wearing a candy bikini, DreamDoll flirtatiously serves up soft-serve cones, banana splits, and other sweet treats to customers who run down the block for their sugar fix. She is joined by French Montana later in the video as night falls. The two Bronx-bred rappers deliver their respective verses as the ice cream truck sits on fire in the background.

“Don’t hit me if it ain’t about the C.R.E.A.M.,” she raps on the racy track where she explores the various type of men she’s attracted to and name-drops rappers like DaBaby and Dave East.

District 18 Entertainment/Warner Records.

French Montana follows up with his own verse, referencing a handful of current and past pop culture moments such as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Zendaya’s leading role as an addict in HBO’s Euphoria, and Paula Patton’s viral fried chicken recipe.

DreamDoll is currently supporting Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign on The Fivio Foreign Tour ahead of her performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam Mainstage on June 12.

Watch the music video for DreamDoll’s “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana above and check out the Fivio Foreign featuring DreamDoll’s upcoming tour dates below.

The Fivio Foreign Tour Dates

5/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

6/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

6/3 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

6/4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

6/6 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory