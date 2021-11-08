Premiere: Duckwrth Dances Through Paris Streets In “No Chill” Music Video

Duckwrth is back outside and is certifying the moment with his new music video for “No Chill.”

Filmed during Paris Fashion Week, the Grizz Lee-directed video combines an appreciation of fashion, music, and the feeling of freedom shared by Duckwrth and society globally as people return to in-person activities. Throughout the carefree visual, the genre-bending artist enjoys his time in The City of Light, expressing himself through spontaneous dance moves in the city streets, and other public locations.

The video for “No Chill” also features footage from Duckwrth’s time during the week’s events where he attended shows styled by LOEWE and Paul Smith. He also wears a pair of fringe pants he exclusively designed with Levi’s.

“Get yo’ a** of that high horse that you rode in here on,” he sings as the track begins, inviting all to temporarily ease into a relaxed state of mind.

“Attending Paris Fashion Week and being styled by Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and Paul Smith himself..it was a fashion mirage,” said Duckwrth in a press release statement. “In the haze of couture and Parisian energy, I felt like this would be the perfect landscape for an easy listening song with a simple message: celebrate life. As it goes ‘My God, tell the models / Keep the bottles on ice’ !”

“No Chill” is featured on Duckwrth‘s latest EP SG8* which was issued on Sept. 3. The eight-track project features artists Jordan Ward, Destin Conrad, Phabo, with Loshendrix and WaveIQ on production. On the EP, he covers the anxieties uncovered by the coronavirus pandemic and the bittersweet aspects of society’s attempt to forge a new normal as the pandemic continues.

“Now that things are opening up and we’re living in this post-pandemic state of mind…no one is touching on the new anxieties. The truth of the matter is we shake the dice every time we’re around people,” Duckwrth said in a previous statement. “And now I’m contemplating whether I’ve always struggled with anxiety or if the atmosphere change has bred a new thing in me.”

He continued, “Deep down I still just want to have a good time without fear because we clearly don’t know when this will end. SG8* represents pressing play and hearing something that’ll make you feel good.”

The genre-bending musician recently wrapped up a sold-out tour across the United States in support of SG8 and is set to perform at the Day N Vegas music festival this Saturday (Nov. 13). Additionally, he was announced as an opener on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” 2022 tour.

Watch Duckwrth’s “No Chill” music video above.