Dvsn Gets Toxic In Jay-Z Sampled “If I Get Caught” Music Video

Toronto R&B duo Daniel Dalry & Nineteen85 a.ka. Dvsn has finally released the music video to their toxic Jay-Z-sampled summer anthem, “If I Get Caught.” The visual arrives shortly after a text conversation between Jermaine Dupri and Hov hit the internet and showed Jay clearing the use of “Song Cry.”

The video features newly dubbed toxic kings: Daniel, who plays “A Faithful Black Man and Singer in DVSN,” and Mal of New Rory & Mal Podcast, who plays “The Ain’t Sh*t Best Friend.” The Andy Madeleine-directed cinematic clip follows Daniel as he goes from telling his “Jumping to Conclusions” girlfriend that he’s “going out with the boys,” to being in a lounge with Mal surrounded by women before making his way back home as if nothing happened.

A chopped-and-screwed version of Hov’s “Song Cry” vocals, “Just f**king them girls, I was gon’ get right back,” faintly plays over the heavily-bassed slow-jam. Daniel sings, “Women like men other women like, that’s just something that everyone knows,” before entering the chorus with, “I know you ain’t gon’ let one little f**k, mess all this up/ Don’t let one mistake, take all this away.” Toxic lyrics at best.

The OVO-signed duo teased the record earlier this week, claiming it to be one of “five most honest anthems” in music history. They mentioned “If I Get Caught” with SZA’s “The Weekend,” Usher’s “Confessions Pt. II,” Drake’s “Marvins Room,” and Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.” Even Jay agreed that their song was more toxic than his.

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than ‘Song Cry.’ I stand corrected,” Jay wrote in a text message to JD. “I just want a disclaimer that says that I said this song is wrong! Haaaaa And you’re good!” he declared, prompting the ok to use the sample.

Dvsn shared the screenshot of the conversation on their Instagram but debunked Jay’s “toxic” claims of their single. “Thank you @jermainedupri for clearing Jay Z sample,” they wrote in the caption. “Oh and btw Jay, it’s not toxic, it’s honest!”

Dvsn’s forthcoming studio album, which will be their first LP following 2021’s Cheers to the Best Memories with Ty Dolla Sign, is expected to feature the new single. Producer Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley have been keeping fans anticipating by dropping multiple vlog-style videos from their recording sessions. Their anticipated album will be “a real R&B album,” expressed the duo.

If that's what DVSN is doin…they already got album of the year — Tizzy (@Terron_xo) July 22, 2022

Watch the video for “If I Get Caught” above.