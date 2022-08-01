Ella Mai Questions Everything In “How” Video, Featuring Roddy Ricch And Mustard

While some of us question what “keeps us falling,” Ella Mai turns our attention to her newest Heart On My Sleeve visual offering: the music video for “How,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard.

“When I first started recording my album, Heart On My Sleeve, I told Mustard that I had to have Roddy as one of the features,” Mai explained in a statement. “We made it happen and ‘How’ was born! It’s one of my favorite tracks on the album where I had the pleasure of collaborating with 2 incredible artists in their own right and I’m really excited to share the visuals with the world.”

In the Colin Tilley-directed visual, Mai embodies traces of European cinematic influence circa 1970. Caught in a marriage that’s evidently falling apart, she enlists Ricch and Mustard to gain revenge on her despicable spouse in the most subtle way. The video also shows Mai fully embracing her grown and sexy era.

“How” is the third single from Mai’s sophomore LP. Mai and Ricch performed “How” at the 2022 BET Awards, following Mai’s epic medley, which also included her duet performance of “Keeps On Falling” with Babyface. The latter is the lead single from the crooner’s upcoming album, Girls Night Out, which is slated to arrive this October.

Buckle up to find out what happens to someone after they switch up in their partner’s darkest hour in the full “How” video above.