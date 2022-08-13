Eminem “Crack A Bottle” Music Video Unlocked From Shady Vault

More than a decade after the release of Eminem’s 2009 single,” Crack A Bottle,” the rapper has finally unlocked the Slim Shady vault and unveiled its accompanying visual.

Featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “Crack A Bottle” was the lead single for Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. While neither of the artists appear in the video, each scene mirrors the energy and temperament of each verse and each rapper, giving them a distinct feel. The release of the “Crack A Bottle” music video arrived as Eminem and Shady Records prepared to release Curtain Call 2, the rapper’s second greatest hits collection, which dropped earlier this month.

The visual also comes months after the trio’s Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year, as Em, Dre, and 50 were also joined by Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak onstage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In May, Em was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his third studio album, 2003’s The Eminem Show, with an expanded edition.

Watch “Crack A Bottle” above and stream his latest album below.