Eminem And Snoop Dogg Drop Bicoastal Anthem With “From the D 2 the LBC” Music Video

Eminem and Snoop Dogg have unleashed a visual for their latest collaboration, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The James Larese-directed music video switches from live-action shots of the two legends to a vibrant aesthetic that features both emcees as Bored Ape NFT-like characters.

Larese’s direction sees the two artists smoking in Em’s studio before the rapper begins imagining themselves as NFT-esque avatars in a comic book. Transported through the mentioned comic book, “From the D 2 the LBC” features callbacks to Spider-Man, pinball machines, the two rapper’s humble beginnings, and even a hint towards a possible new Eminem album: Curtain Call 2.

Both rappers deliver verses at break-neck speed as their aggressive deliveries match the intensity of the Eminem-produced track. Eminem and Snoop Dogg represent their hometowns, referencing the area codes “213” and “313” throughout portions of the chorus. While Eminem is known for his crass and abrasive rap style, Snoop dropped off a community-shocking verse that keeps up with the Detroit rhymer.

“Yeah, yeah, I put my hood on/ Sh*t got cold, I put my hood on, yeah, yeah,” declares Snoop Dogg before going into a braggadocious onslaught. “Marshall and Calvin, both from the gutters like public housin’/ Now we’re performin’ for hundreds of thousands/ Wearin’ no makeup, but we still be clownin’, motherf**kers.”

The video arrives months after the two artists performed at Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show along with Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg recently dropped Bad MFs, the collaborative album with fellow Mount Westmore members Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. It has yet to appear on streaming platforms. Elsewhere, Eminem’s “The King and I,” featuring Cee-Lo Green, was featured on the soundtrack for the recently released Baz Luhrmann film Elvis.

Listen to and watch “From the D 2 the LBC” video above.