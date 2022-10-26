Eric Bellinger Is Unhealthily Devoted In “Obsession” Music Video

Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.”

In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life.

“Nothin’ compares to you/ Know you’ve been all that I needed,” he croons in the song’s first verse of the Hitmaka and Rock Boy Beats-co-produced single.

Eric Bellinger performs onstage at the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

The smooth track comes as Bellinger earned his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album with his EP New Light (“Best Progressive R&B Album”).

The singer-songwriter made his daytime and late-night debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and most recently, appeared alongside Usher for the standout NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Released as Bellinger’s response to the R&B is dead debates, “Obsession” is the first single from Bellinger and Hitmaka’s forthcoming joint project, 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2. The pending collaborative effort is the sequel to their first collaboration, 1-800-Hit-Eazy which was released in February 2021.

Ally Green

Beyond their musical history together, Hitmaka makes the perfect teammate for Bellinger as he also stands strong against the music dispute that was recently offered up by Diddy.

“Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead,” the producer tweeted. “It’s so much good R&B out if u can’t notice u gotta be outta touch. Stop trolling.”

Watch the music video for “Obsession” above and check out 1-800-Hit-Eazy below.