Eric Roberson Releases “Lessons (Remix)” Video Featuring Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, And Kevin Ross

Capitalizing on their Verzuz momentum, Eric Roberson released the visual to “Lessons (Remix).” The Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, and Kevin Ross-assisted love song was a moment for Roberson’s favorite songwriters to speak on their individual perspectives on love.

The original was a loose idea that weighed on his heart on the morning of his 13th wedding anniversary. “God has a funny way of showing you lessons. Oftentimes, we feel good about a release, but rarely do we have the luxury of knowing ahead of time that it works,” Roberson shared in a statement.

The five-minute visual is stripped-down to its bare soulful bones as the men collectively wear all black for group shots before breaking away into a vintage vignette to showcase their personal style and vocals.

When speaking on their surprise Verzuz performance, Roberson took to Instagram expressing, “What a night! What an honor. If you tuned it [sic], my brother for life @anthonyhamiltonofficial invited us to sing ‘Lessons (Remix)’ for the world to see. Thank you for allowing me this special opportunity to showcase this amazing song for the world to see. I’m forever grateful. And special thanks to my brothers @raheem_devaughn and @kevinrossmusic for sharing the stage too.”

Ross spoke to VIBE about what that moment meant to him. “​​It’s always an honor,” he said with a smile on our Zoom call. “This is probably the only time that I’m going to be seen or visible on Verzuz or even experienced something like it, so it was really cool, and it felt great.”

Roberson is set to release his new album, Lessons, on April 1. Watch the full video for “Lessons (Remix)” above.