Erica Banks Hits The Strip Club In “Trick” Music Video

Erica Banks enjoys a night at the strip club in her music video for her latest single, “Trick.” Directed by Zaeim, the comedic visual finds the Dallas rapper and other dancers hoping to cash out a large amount after hitting their best moves on and off of the pole.

Changing from neon stagewear to a white, blinged-out set, to a bright yellow stagewear and her signature chains, Erica Banks delivers her best twerk moves as she delivers the racy lyrics.

“Broke ni**as ain’t payin’, let ’em go,” raps the 23-year-old on the MIC:LEE produced beat which features an interpolation of David Banner’s hit 2003 single, “Like a Pimp.”

“Trick” is featured on Erica Banks’s latest mixtape Diary of The Flow Queen, released by the rapper in June. The 13-track project features rhymes from Erica Banks as well as Bankroll Freddie and Dreamdoll.

“Diary of the Flow Queen is definitely the party girl pack all in one,” expressed Banks in a statement. “I’m letting my fans get in my head as to what I think a good time is, as I have put it into music. This one’s for the women that enjoy fun, and are not to be played with. Definitely a memorable project, my favorite so far.”

Listen to Diary of The Flow Queen below and watch the video for “Trick” above.