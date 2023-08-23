EST Gee And Lil Baby Meet At The Top In “I Think” Music Video

EST Gee and Lil Baby link up in the music video for their “I Think” collaboration.

Directed by Cash Jundi, the visual finds the southern representatives shining under city lights. In the dark of the night, the two musicians rap their way to the top where they come together, continuing their lyrical display.

“I ain’t kneel or bow/ I ain’t pretend, I vow/ Managed to win somehow,” rhymes the Kentucky native on the song’s melodic hook.

The Atlanta chart-topper adds “Told me they was gon’ fall through, I waited ’round, they flaked on me/’Posed to be my dog, but you tell broads that you gon’ take from me,” in his guest verse.

EST Gee attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“I Think” comes from EST Gee’s latest album El Toro 2, the sequel to his 2019 mixtape El Toro. The 29-year-old also recently released El Toro: The Short Film, a 10-minute visual that symbolically explores how Gee is navigating life after his mother’s death, a tragedy that came before the rapper’s musical success.

As described in a press statement, the visual details the journey of a young man who has to choose between right and wrong. Metaphorically portrayed throughout the film, the protagonist struggles with both the emotional trauma of losing his mother and the guilt of not being able to keep her alive.

El Toro 2 features Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Static Major across 20 listed tracks. The album is explained as his “most personal work to date.” Additionally, the “Young Shiners” performer is set to kick off the El Toro tour this fall in Charlotte, N.C.

Watch the video for “I Think” featuring Lil Baby above and check out El Toro 2 and EST Gee tour dates below.

El Toro tour dates:

Sept. 26: Charlotte, NC — Underground

Sept. 28: Baltimore, MD — Soundstage

Sept. 30: Boston, MA — Paradise

Oct. 1: Hartford, CT — Webster Underground

Oct. 4: Detroit, MI — The Magic Stick

Oct. 5: Chicago, IL — Avondale

Oct. 8: Milwaukee, WI — Rave II

Oct. 12: Sacramento, CA — Harlows

Oct. 15: Fresno, CA — Strummers

Oct. 17: San Francisco, CA — New Parish

Oct. 18: Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

Oct. 20: Phoenix, AZ — Aura

Oct. 21: Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

Oct. 24: Denver, CO — Cervantis Otherside

Oct. 29: Oklahoma, OK — Beer City Music Hall

Nov. 1: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater

Nov. 2: New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

Nov. 3: Dallas, TX — Southside Music Hall

Nov. 4: Houston, TX — Warehouse Live Ballroom

Nov. 5: San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger