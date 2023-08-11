EST Gee, Yo Gotti Connect In “A Moment With Gotti” Music Video

EST Gee and Yo Gotti appear in the new music video for “A Moment with Gotti.” The visuals feature the two men rapping in front of an arsenal of all-white luxury cars at an undisclosed warehouse. EST kicks off the song with his verse, rhyming about his opps and desire to create opportunity for his kids.

“Plus my sons in the buttons, they know their daddy been thuggin’/ Even though I know they makе me sure I love ‘еm with money,” the Louisville emcee asserts.

“I’m the king of the jungle, but they ain’t vote me the leader/ I undercut my competors, although it’s cheaper, we eat, Russian put it in the freezer, pray it don’t clog up his needle/ I’m gon’ pop it like Gotti, playin’, Touchdown through my speakers/ With all my jewelry in my car, a ni**a ain’t touchin’ me either.”

Meanwhile, Gotti portrays himself as Gee’s OG, alerting their opposition that neither of them are to be played with.

“If you see me with Geeski, two Lambos and two yeekies/ A ni**a playin’, he leakin’/ They call me mister no speakin’/ Might be the hustler of the century/ Richest ni**a I know still under investigation, tryna duck the penitentiary/ Streets talk too much (Shh), please, do not mention me/ World War 4, if a ni**a touch a inch of me.”

The collaboration is the second single from EST Gee’s upcoming album, El Toro 2. Gee’s project will serve as a sequel to his 2019 debut mixtape of the same name and a follow-up to MAD, which released on in March 2023. Gee recently dropped off Shiners Are Forever alongside his Young Shiners collective on July 14, 2023. The album featured appearances from EST SkiMike, EST Marti, TGE Lu Mike, EST DonWon, and more.

Watch the video above.