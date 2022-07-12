FLO Demands More In “Immature” Video: Watch

FLO got next. On the heels of the release of their debut EP, The Lead, comes the visual for “Immature,” their second single.

Hailing from London, the trio—consisting of members, Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas—formed in 2021 and became a viral sensation upon the arrival of their debut single, “Cardboard Box” as they channeled the best of ’90s and ’00s nostalgia without the direct need to sample their predecessors.

“Immature” is the mature, sultry followup to their debut, dedicated to exes who fail at adult communication. The compelling track interpolates Beyoncé’s “Kitty Kat” in its chorus as they sing, “Say you want my body, body/But you ain’t never do a thing about it/Baby, lovin’ you is such a chore/Cause you’re steady moving immature.”

In a statement, FLO revealed, “’Immature’ is about being strong and confident in yourself and we really don’t have time for someone being immature. It’s ok for you to tell a partner, ‘You’re not giving me what I want and you say you want my body, but you aren’t doing anything about it!’ We had to dump them in ‘Cardboard Box,’ but this is about why it was necessary.”

Watch the full, enticing visual for “Immature” above. The Lead is available on all streaming platforms.