Flo Milli Is Feeling Herself In Stunning New Visual For “Conceited”

Rapper Flo Milli is known for her direct and confident artistry. Now, the Mobile, Ala. native delivers her signature vibe on her latest track, “Conceited” from her upcoming debut studio album You Still Here, Ho?.

Produced by Fyre, Trinidad James, and Kosine, “Conceited” matches the unapologetic nature of the rapper as she shows off her natural talent to rap and unashamed love for herself. Flo Milli leans into her trademark bravado in the song spitting two verses laced with self-affirming lines and bars about tearing down her opposition.

“I been that bi**h since a fetus/ Been had my stripes, no Adidas,” she spits in the second verse. “My opps takin’ pics when they see us/I’m so fabulous/ Bi**h, I’m fabulous/ I don’t need his money/ Bi**h, I got enough/ Pretty bi**h walk in, they gon’ salute.”

The NAYIP-directed visual for the boastful anthem sees Milli spitting her two verses across many backdrops like a nail and hair salon all while showing off her charisma and bright personality.

While her RCA Records debut album You Still Here, Ho? doesn’t currently have a release date, Milli shared that the its primary focus will be themes of “black female empowerment and self-love.” She also released a vignette to promote the single. In the mini clip, the rapper pays homage to reality TV icon Tiffany Pollard of I Love New York fame, which she has previously done on prior releases.

Watch the full video above for ‘Conceited’ above.