Flo Milli Is A Sweet Treat In “Fruit Loop” Music Video

Flo Milli is satisfyingly sweet on her new track “Fruit Loop”, which boasts cocky lyrics and fun, witty one-liners. Released last week, the Alabama native issued the official music video for the YoungFyre-produced track on Monday (July 31).

“I like sh*ttin’ on b**hes like this/All my life, I had lame h*es pissed,” declares Flo Milli in the first verse of “Fruit Loop.”

In the music video directed by Chandler Lass, the 23-year-old rapper takes over a convenience store, spilling chocolate milk while flaunting her runway-ready figure in a crystal-adorned denim outfit and over-the-knee leather boots. Elsewhere in the creative visual, the “Conceited” performer executes flirtatious choreography and dives into a bowl of milk.

Flo Milli performs onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

“Fruit Loop” comes as the rising Gen-Z star announces her upcoming album Fine Ho, Stay. The now-established trilogy is preceded by 2023’s debut album You Still Here, Ho? and her breakout mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, issued in 2020.

“this project is personal,” tweeted the “We Not Humpin'” rapper, describing the upcoming work.

While Fine Ho, Stay does not have an official release date, fans can expect the Hip-Hop project to drop soon.

“I feel like I stand out because my voice is very distinct and noticeable,” explained Flo Milli to ELLE Magazine last year. “I think I’m very unique in my style in just the way that I dress and all that type of stuff. I feel like every female MC is bringing something different to the game right now, so I feel like what I’m bringing is of course confident energy, owning who you are, being unapologetically you, and having fun while doing that.”

Check out the extended version of You Still Here, Ho? below.