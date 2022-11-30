Future Releases Travis Scott-Directed “712PM” Music Video

Future has unleashed his latest music video for “712PM,” which finds Travis Scott putting on his director’s hat, helping create a riveting clip that captures his collaborator basking in his rockstar status. Draped in a fur and standing in front of flames, the Atlanta native can be seen holding court over a crowd of raving fans in between shots of him maneuvering through the streets in luxury whips. Arriving to the venue while greeted by a mob of flashing lights and screaming admirers, Pluto makes his way to various spots, turning the outback into his personal strip club prior to making an excursion to the hood.

“712PM” is the latest single from his ninth studio album I Never Liked You, following the previous releases “Worst Day,” Wait for U,” “Keep It Burnin’,” and “Love You Better.” Released earlier this year, I Never Liked You netted Future his biggest opening week for a solo effort, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moving 222,000 album equivalent units.

His seventh consecutive solo No. 1 album, I Never Liked You includes guest appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Tems. The album, which has since been certified gold by the RIAA, was bolstered by a deluxe version, which includes six new songs and features appearances by Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and Young Scooter. I Never Liked You has also received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards and marks his first nomination in the category.

Watch Future’s “712PM” music video below.