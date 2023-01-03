Future Lives It Up In The Aquatic “Back To The Basics” Video

Future loves a good time and good women. The 39-year-old indulges in both in his new video for “Back To The Basics,” the final track on I Never Liked You.

Whether the Grammy winner is on a boat navigating the seas or seated poolside, he’s surrounded by women in bathing suits, showing them the finer things in life. He does not seem entirely happy in the video though, which aligns with part of the record’s messaging.

“You don’t want to go back to the basics / Get a room key, check in saying two-o-four / After we make love, let me cry on your shoulder,” Hendrix croons. Despite all of his success, the Atlanta rapper never shies away from his emotional turmoil, though it appears his guests offered him a welcome distraction.

“Back To The Basics” is the latest video from his April 2022 release I Never Liked You. Previous videos include the Travis Scott-directed “712PM,” “Massaging Me,” “I’m Dat Ni**a,” “Love You Better,” “Holy Ghost,” “Puffin On Zootiez,” and the smash hit “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems.

I Never Liked You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, marking his eighth No. 1 overall, and sold 222,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Future kicked off his One Big Party tour, in support of his latest album, this past Friday (Dec. 30) with appearances by Chinese Kitty, King Combs, and 21 Savage, who replaced the initial guest star, Lil Uzi Vert.

Lit up NYC before New Years #2022 history at the Barclays — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 31, 2022

It’s safe to say …. I got Brooklyn vote forsure, I love you NYC ? pic.twitter.com/JV7Qybql2x — Lola Brooke (@lolabrooke718) December 31, 2022

The “March Madness” rapper also surprised the crowd by bringing out Lola Brooke to perform her 2022 banger “Don’t Play With It” as well as Fivio Foreign who delivered “City Of Gods” and “Big Drip.” Future then joined the Brooklyn drill rapper to pay homage to the late Pop Smoke with a performance of “Dior” and “Welcome To The Party.”

Check out the “Back To The Basics” video below.