Future Visits Little Havana In “Holy Ghost” Music Video

Future recently unveiled the visual for his new single, “Holy Ghost.” Directed by Jeff, the clip finds the A-T-L native roaming a location in the Cuban enclave, partaking in a game of dominoes with the locals while his female companion saunters around the premises.

“When I switch my wrist up, switch my car, switch my bi**h up/ Every time I hit her, I broke her off then dismissed her,” he raps as he stands shirtless and rocking his jewelry. Taking in the scenery and lounging about, Future has few cares, if any, in the world as he basks in the comforts of his surroundings.

After releasing his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, earlier this year, Future continues to make moves while making history. The rapper became the fifth artist in history to have a chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 while having a record hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (“WAIT FOR U”).

“HOLY GHOST” is the fourth single released from I NEVER LIKED YOU, following “Worst Day”, “Wait for U”, and “Keep It Burnin.”