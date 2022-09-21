Future Declares “I’M DAT NI**A” In New Music Video

Future has released the visuals for “I’M DAT NI**A” from his fan-favorite 2022 album, I NEVER LIKED YOU.

The Leff-directed music video finds Pluto in Paris, flexing his way through the French capital. Flashes of the city’s beautiful geography are shown alongside Future’s jewels, displaying a pinky ring that shimmers like Parisian lakes.

The platinum-selling rapper appears in the video dressed in Prada, as he’s driven around the capital to hang with an array of women, and, of course, his gang. The song’s lyrical content finds Future Hndrxx rhyming about his impact on the current rap landscape.

“Don’t play ’bout the legacy, havin’ more stripes than a referee, trappin’ a sport, huh/Go back to the basics, connect with the Zoes, then we clique out in New York/I’m leavin’ the scene,” Pluto raps on the first verse. “I’m peepin’ the scene, the Rari got too many horses/Whole lotta schemin’, turn off the demons, we make it rain at the office/My first Bentley coupe, I adapted/Lot of commas on drummers, I’m mad rich.”

“I’M DAT NI**A” is featured on his latest number one LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU. The album included guest appearances from Kanye West, Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.

Watch the video below.