Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video

Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.

“You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me/ Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did,” sings Future on the hook of the ATL Jacob-produced track.

“LOVE YOU BETTER” is featured on Future’s latest album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Released in April 2022, the LP was certified gold by the RIAA in June. With 16 songs, the Atlanta artist featured Drake, EST Gee, Kodak Black, Kanye West, and more on the project.

Earlier this month, Future released the video for “HOLY GHOST,” taking his lifestyle to Little Havana.s the fourth single released from I NEVER LIKED YOU, following “Worst Day”, “Wait for U”, and “Keep It Burnin.”

Watch the video for “LOVE YOU BETTER” starring Shannon Thornton above and check out I NEVER LIKED YOU below.