Future Takes Date Night Up A Notch In “Worst Day” Music Video

Future is letting the world know how he really feels about Valentine’s Day in his first solo release of 2022. The rapper has issued the official music video for his latest single “Worst Day,” with a cameo from controversial YouTuber Dr. Kevin Samuels.

The DAPS-directed music video begins with the Atlanta-bred rapper seeking counseling for his splurging addiction from the internet personality in a sitdown called “Healing Together.” As Future reflects on his last shopping spree, a series of flashbacks show him going on multiple dates and showering multiple women with multiple expensive gifts.

“Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please,” Future raps on the melodic track. “Spent over a hundred Gs and she still wasn’t pleased.”

Although this is the first single dropped by the “Mask Off” rapper, Future has managed to make his way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a feature verse on Gunna’s “Pushin P” featuring Young Thug. The 38-year-old musician has also been tapped in with Ye and is set to executive produce Donda 2 which currently has a projected release date of Feb. 2, 2022.

Future has not officially issued an album, mixtape, or EP as a solo artist or lead since his 2020 collaborative album with Lil Uzi Vert, Pluto x Baby Pluto. Hopefully, for members of the “Future Hive,” the release of “Worst Day” indicates more new music is to come. Watch the music video above.