GoldLink Disses Sheck Wes, Announces New Album In Social Media Tirade

Rapper GoldLink is back with a new single and a few barbed words aimed at a fellow rapper that’s got the public talking. Wednesday (June 9), the D.C. native unleashed the music video for “White Walls,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, HARAM!, and will be dropping next Friday (June 18). Along with the new visual and announced album release date came the rehashing of beef between him and Harlem rapper Sheck Wes, with whom he became embroiled in a spat that apparently turned physical in 2019.

After spending the entirety of 2021 off of Twitter, GoldLink ended his hiatus by firing off numerous tweets disparaging the Cactus Jack signee—who GoldLink’s current girlfriend, Justine Skye, accused of physically abusing her while the pair were dating in 2018. Writing “Fukk u Sheck Wes. Ima drink some Cacti and spit on your white tee you dirty butt ni**a,” in all caps in a tweet, the “Crew” rapper continued to denigrate the “Mo Bamba” creator, poking fun at his physical appearance and alluding to an alleged incident involving their respective camps, which resulted in a member of Wes’ crew getting shot. It’s unclear exactly what moment Link could be referring to.

While GoldLink used the final post in his tirade to announce HARAM! and the arrival of its lead single with a cryptic shout-out to “Harlem World,” which happens to be Wes’ stomping grounds, he dedicates a portion of the first verse on “White Walls” to publically say, “F**k Sheck Wes.”

BLOODY WHITE WALLS B. HARLEM WORLD. ILL SEE YALL TOMORROW. ALBUM OUT JUNE 18TH. SHOUTOUT BLOODY O — GoldLink (@GoldLink) June 9, 2021

In 2018, Justine Skye alluded to her experiences with domestic abuse on the song, “Build,” which was released during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It contained lyrics listeners believed to being inspired by Sheck Wes, whom she had been dating prior to the song’s release. While initially choosing not to disclose the name of her abuser, Skye eventually revealed Wes as the man in question, claiming that he and his friends had begun stalking her and her current boyfriend, GoldLink. The singer also provided texts between her and Chase B, Travis Scott’s DJ, which seemed to strengthen the validity of her statements. Wes, who was not charged due to lack of evidence, vehemently denied the allegations via a post on social media in March 2019. However, GoldLink touched on the situation in his song “Justine’s Interlude-A Colors Show,” referencing someone who “put hands on” Skye, which many fans deciphered as a reference to her ex, Wes.

GoldLink’s written and verbal takedowns of Sheck Wes are sure to stir the pot. Sheck Wes has yet to publicly respond to GoldLink’s remarks. Watch “White Walls” below.