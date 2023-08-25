Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Mike Will Made-It Put Money On The Floor In “There I Go” Music Video

Gucci Mane unleashes the visual to his new single “There I Go” featuring J. Cole and Mike Will Made-It, which finds Guwop and Cole putting money on the floor.

Shot in black-and-white, the clip begins with the two rappers each standing in front of speakers, with Cole chanting Mike Will’s production tag and the boardsman sparking up smoke. The next few scenes showcase each artist, as well as plaques and booming speakers, before Cole and Gucci are joined by a crew who hops in on the party.

“Real ni**a, I don’t say that a lot/ You can tell how I talk and the way that I rock,” Cole raps on the opening bars of his verse, which includes him shunning the usual rap star aesthetic via mentions of dirty tennis shoes and lawn mowing duties. Going from gambling at a Blackjack table to being flanked by scantily clad women, Cole’s words come to life throughout the nearly three-minute visual.

Reminding promoters that his presence requires “a large fee” on the hook, Cole makes way for Gucci to take center stage, who delivers a heady verse announcing his return. “These boys exaggerating, do a lot of fabrication/ But ain’t no gimmicks in my gang, this sh*t ain’t animations,” he raps over the Mike Will-scored backdrop.

“There I Go” is the latest release from Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Breath of Fresh Air, which is slated to drop this fall. Announced back in June, the album is expected to be a double-disc effort with 24 songs, according to iTunes. Several singles have been released by the 1017 Records founder in recent months, but an official tracklist for the album has yet to be confirmed.

In May, the Atlanta rapper spoke with Apple Music about the brand of music fans can expect from him moving forward. “I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game and advice and my opinion on stuff,” he said at the time. “So I feel like now when I do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping.”

Watch the “There I Go” music video below.