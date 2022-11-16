Gucci Mane Grieves For Hip-Hop In Emotional “Letter To Takeoff” Music Video

Gucci Mane has shared a timely message in emotional new song, “Letter To Takeoff.” Mourning the fallen Migos member, Gucci Mane expresses his grief for not only Takeoff but other rappers who have met untimely ends.

The visual, directed by Joe Yung Spike, finds the Atlanta representative exploring his feelings of grief and confusion while walking through a cemetery.

“How the f**k we lose Takeoff?/ Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” Gucci raps on the Zaytoven-produced song, offering Quavo a shoulder to lean on. “We don’t supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect. I go from sad to mad, I’ve been through every stagе of grief, we need some time to heal, but my job got no work relief.”

Takeoff of Migos and Gucci Mane perform onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL

“Letter To Takeoff” not only sees Gucci Mane paying his respect to Takeoff but speaking to loss, violence in Hip-Hop, and how his own music and leadership have been perceived.

Although the song is in honor of Takeoff, Gucci Mane also mentions Shawty Lo, PnB Rock, XXXTentacion, and Young Dolph, with all except one losing their lives to gun violence (Shawty Lo was killed in a fatal car accident.)

As Gucci Mane reflects in a spoken word at the end of the video, The relationship between him and Takeoff dates back to Migos’ underground days when the trio was dropping mixtapes, not chart-topping albums. The 1017 mogul has enlisted the talents of Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset since at least 2013 on “Long Time” and “Jackie Chan” and the rappers have collaborated on multiple songs and projects in the years since.

Young Dolph and Gucci Mane perform on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

In January, Gucci Mane took a similar path of grieving when Young Dolph was murdered. Just as with Migos, Gucci Mane and the Memphis rapper had a long-established personal and professional relationship.

He issued a song “Long Live Dolph” in memory of “Flippa, a money-gettin’ ni**a,” as he raps on the tribute track.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* A view of a painting of Takeoff during Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)

Currently, no suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of Takeoff. The rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was gunned down on Nov. 1 in Houston. He was laid to rest during a Celebration Of Life ceremony at State Farm Arena in Atlanta with 7,000 seats reserved for fans, family, and guests.

At the memorial service, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, and Chloe Bailey performed while Quavo, Offset, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Kevin “Coach K” Lee of Quality Control, and Drake delivered remarks.

Hopefully, Gucci Mane won’t need to record another tribute track anytime soon. Watch the video for “Letter To Takeoff” above and listen to “Long Live Dolph” below.