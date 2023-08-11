Gucci Mane Victoriously Declares “Now It’s Real” In New Music Video

Gucci Mane has dropped another banger right before summer concludes. On Friday (Aug. 11), Guwop shared the music video for his latest single, “Now It’s Real.” The victorious track hails from his forthcoming double-disc LP, Breath Of Fresh Air.

On the track, the “Lemonade” rapper speaks on how much he’s overcome in his life including: drug use and distribution, incarceration, and weeding out “fakes” in his life. Triumphantly, he basks in living a life that he used to dream of, with more wealth than ever before.

He raps, “I could’ve been in prison with a 100 years/ Yet I woke up in a mansion with 200 mill’/ Had to let go of the lean and get off the pills/ Cut a couple ni**as off ’cause they didn’t keep it real/ My life is beautiful like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell/ Used to dream of livin’ like that, but now it’s real.”

In the visual, Gucci also shows his son Ice Davis, his lavish pool, and a slew of luxury cars. Ice rocks a diamond-encrusted 1017 chain like his dad, while sporting a pair of swim trunks and a full Gucci ensemble. The 43-year-old also shows an overlay of clips from over the years of performances and appearances that he’s had.

Ahead of “Now It’s Real,” Gucci released “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby in June. Speaking to the track’s inspiration and working with the “California Breeze” artist, he told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 that the song was on of his first efforts to give “game and advice and my opinion on stuff.”

He also mentioned that working with Baby reminded him of himself as he “respects that he always reach out to the young artists and try to keep them around him to see ‘this is how you do things.'” He added, “I also respect the fact that he takes his career seriously. He don’t play. He a professional.”

Gucci also spoke about his next album as he expressed that there’s, “more to rap about than my opps and all that.” He also shared where the title came from.

“Ever since, I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and Takeoff passing away and Pooh locked up and Foo locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album A Breath of Fresh Air,” he explained to Lowe.

“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

Taking a different route with his music, he added, “You can rap about going out to eat with your girl or your wife. And that’s what all the songs are about. I’m not saying all about the same thing, but that’s what I’m kind of trying to get off.”

Take a look at the video for “Now It’s Real” above as the 24-track dual LP Breath of Fresh Air drops on Oct. 13.

