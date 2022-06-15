Gunna Gets Romantic In Self-Directed Video For “Banking On Me”

Gunna has been fighting for his freedom and maintaining his innocence, since getting locked up on RICO charges along with Young Thug and other YSL associates. But, even with the uncertainty around the case, that hasn’t stopped the young Atlanta star and his team from making sure his fanbase is getting new content.

Just a day after penning a letter from jail to his fans on his 29th birthday, the College Park, Ga. native has dropped off the self-directed visuals for “Banking On Me,” a fan-favorite track from his record-breaking album, DS4EVER. In the video, Gunna can be seen globe-trotting as he tends to a different situationship in various cities.

“Banking On Me” boasts visuals that feature an array of cars, fashion, jewelry, and even an appearance from model and businesswoman Lira Galore, who has been very vocal about releasing Gunna and Young Thug from jail on Twitter.

Last month, Gunna was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his trial begins in January 2023.

In support of the rapper, Young Thug, and YSL associates, the “Protect Black Art” petition was launched by Chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment/Elektra Music Group, Kevin Liles, and Chairman and COO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald.

“Protect Black Art” calls for abolishing the practices of using rap lyrics as evidence in trials and advocates for passing legislation such as S.7527/A.8681, better known as the “Rap Music On Trial Bill.” You can read and sign the petition at Change.org/protectblackart.

Watch Gunna’s “Banking On Me” video above.