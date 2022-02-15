Gunna And Chlöe Cozy Up In “You & Me” Music Video

Gunna and Chlöe add fuel to a flirty flame with the release of the music video for their collaboration, “you & me.” The video released on Valentine’s Day finds the two musicians going from a shopping trip to laying up in a heart-shaped bed in a room glowing with sultry red lighting. A fan-taken behind-the-scenes clip of the visual recently went viral on Twitter.

“you & me” is featured on Gunna’s latest album DRIP SEASON 4EVER and samples “They Don’t Know” by Jon B and “Nice & Slow” by Usher. The romantic video was directed by Spike Jordan.

Gunna arrives at RtA x Gunna Superbowl Store Event on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for RtA

DS4 was released in January and is Gunna’s third studio album. In addition to Chlöe’s guest appearance, the project also features Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, G. Herbo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and more. For the Atlanta-bred rapper, DS4 became his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, beating out The Weeknd’s surprise release Dawn FM.

“I’m definitely cherishing it, because it’s a moment,” the 28-year-old rapper shared with Complex about topping the charts. “The Weeknd is a very, very big artist. I mean, he’s done the Super Bowl and everything. Just to be fighting with him—good sportsmanship fighting, because I’m cool with him—it’s love. You feel like a big dog, since you’re going against a big dog. And it’s on its way to passing it.”

Watch the video for Gunna and Chlöe’s “you & me” above.