Gunna Channels O.J. Simpson In “Rodeo Dr” Music Video

Gunna is channeling his inner O.J. Simpson in his new “Rodeo Dr” music video. The Atlanta rapper stars in the Spike Jordan-directed visuals as a man attempting to flee from obsessed fans and, in a sense, public scrutiny.

Wunna’s video kicks off with a group of men debating whether or not they “still f**k with this ni**a,” referring to the allegations that he “snitched” on Young Thug for his freedom. “Hell-to-the-nah, I don’t f**k with that ni**a,” the unnamed man in the video responds.

From there, Gunna embarks on a recreation of Simpson’s infamous 1994 police chase, whipping a white Ford Bronco, much like the former Buffalo Bills running back. Despite the naysayers throughout the video, other clips in the visuals show supporters welcoming Gunna back from jail, and onlookers cheering on the rapper as he makes his great escape. Toward the end of the video, two men in jail watch the chase on social media. Both men voice their approval for the artist before the music video culminates.

The lyrics for the song provide commentary on Gunna’s stance with YSL now that he’s free. During the first verse, the ATL entertainer shares his allegiance to Jeff, also known as Young Thug, and Lil Keed, claiming he will never turn his back on his YSL teammates.

“Don’t care ’bout no ni**a been sendin’ me threats, on the West, I get love from the Locs/ Let me turn back around and go back to a cell for a ni**a with internet jokes/ F**k this sh*t, I’m still doin’ it for Jeff and Lil Keed, and you know it’s R.I.P. to the Pope,” he defiantly raps. “And my heart covered in Chrome, damn, they just now rockin’ Chrome/ Gunna back up early morn’, bad bi**hes passin’ me robe.”

The video arrives a day after Gunna was called a “rat” by a heckler. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), DJ Akademiks posted a clip of a man ready to record himself taunting the artist.

However, as the unnamed man continued filming, Wunna’s bodyguard approached him, urging him to repeat what he said as the interaction intensified. Meanwhile, the “fukumean” entertainer could be seen looking at the troll before deciding to keep it moving.