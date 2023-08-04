Halle Bailey Issues Ethereal “Angel” Music Video

Halle Bailey has officially entered a new era of her career.

Performing under the stage name Halle, the 23-year-old released her debut solo single “Angel” on Friday (Aug. 4). The empowering song explores the beauty and resilience of Black womanhood.

“Rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin/ I’m more than a girl, won’t let the troubles of the world come weigh me down,” sings the Georgia native.

Directed by Wendy Morgan, the music video finds the actress glowing as she performs the song’s powerful lyrics.

Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at State Theatre on May 22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

“Angel” was teased by The Little Mermaid star earlier this week with a video montage featuring footage of herself as a young child.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to this part of my solo journey, and I thank you for supporting me through every moment,” shared The Color Purple actress in a Discord message to fans ahead of the release.. “I’m gonna be real with y’all and let you inside this complicated brain of mine. I can’t wait til you hear what I’ve been working so hard on, for a long time. I’ve been shy for a while now, but it’s time… xoxo, Halle.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Halle Bailey attends the UK Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

Elsewhere, the younger half of Chloe x Halle elaborated on her solo style, describing her music as “a sonic mash-up of her jazz and grunge influences” noting that her mentor, Beyoncé, has approved her creative endeavors.

“I just played her a lot of my songs and she was really overjoyed for me. It’s really cool to have somebody as established and talented as she is give you confirmation that the art you’re creating matters,” shared the vocalist.

Watch Halle’s music video for “Angel” above.