Ice Spice Takes Over The “Deli” In New Music Video

Ice Spice is staying hot all summer long with her latest single “Deli.” Named after the New York City staple, the track made its debut on her Like..? (Deluxe) EP last Friday (July 21). She keeps her momentum going today (July 26) by gifting fans with the accompanying music video, an energetic clip co-directed by George Buford, Frederick Buford, and Ice Spice. Check out the new release above.

The freshly released visual pays homage to her home city and its reliable late-night corner stores. The Bronx spitter saunters down the aisles of her local deli while joined by her posse of dancers. When she heads outside, Ice is met with a swarm of fans who join her for a party on the sidewalk.

On the track, she rides over a bass-heavy instrumental produced by frequent collaborator RIOT. “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty/ She shake it like jelly, hunnid bands in Chanely/ But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli, with my b**ch gettin’ dead/ He like him a wetty, he want the WAP, but I just want the fetty,” she raps.

The 23-year-old’s debut body of work was her Like..? EP, which made landfall in January 2023. The offering, named after her infamous ad-lib, included six tracks and housed several of her viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” It saw just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appeared on “Gangsta Boo.”

The rapstress has locked in a handful of successful collaborations in the meantime as well. In February, she added her flair to PinkPantheress’ viral “Boy’s a liar” hit, linked up with Nicki Minaj for the remix of “Princess Diana” in April, and joined forces with Taylor Swift for “Karma” in May.