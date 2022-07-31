Icewear Vezzo And Key Glock Rock Their Best Bling In “Whatever” Music Video

Icewear Vezzo has released the official music video for “Whatever” featuring Key Glock. Directed by Kardiak Films and in association with Ghetto Boyz Films, the visual finds both rappers wearing their heaviest bling, rapping their respective verses, and surrounded by the people they trust.

“All of my diamonds VS out of Hutch and I’ll spend whatever,” repeats the hook on the Detroit-Memphis link-up.

Produced by Cash Out Beatz, “Whatever” captures the experience of the hustle-hard lifestyle Key Glock and Icewear Vezzo portray throughout their individual catalogs. Together, the duo makes extravagant flexes over the menacing beat with ease.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET

“Whatever” is listed as track eight of 14 featured on Icewear Vezzo’s latest project Rich Off Pints 3, which closes the Rich Off Pints saga. In addition to Key Glock, rappers Lil Baby, Baby Money, Lil Durk, E-40, and G Herbo are featured on the project.

Keeping it in the midwest, FOREVERROLLIN, Rocaine, Cashout Beatz, and Maxx Beats are all credited as producers.

“The phrase ‘Rich Off Pints’ isn’t literal. It’s about the mindset I was in around the time I started the series,” expressed Icewear Vezzo in a press statement. “I was like, ‘F**k the streets, I’m about to go all the way. I don’t care how broke I gotta go, I wanna live right and do the right thing.’ I had dreams of quitting the streets ever since I started hustling, and when I started thinking about Rich Off Pints, I developed the courage to do the work it takes to quit the streets completely.”

Watch the music video for “Whatever” featuring Key Glock above and check out Rich Off Pints 3 below.