IDK, Saucy Santana, And Jucee Froot Bring “Pinot Noir” To Brooklyn In New Music Video

IDK has released the official music video for “Pinot Noir,” an uptempo, jazz-driven song featuring a sample of Khia’s 2001 hit single “My Neck, My Back.” Assisted by Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot, the song highlights the different styles offered by the trio of rappers, perfectly uniting for a raunchy affair.

The black and white, Khari Johnson and IDK co-directed video takes place in Brooklyn with the three musicians turning the neighborhood into their playground.

“And also, I don’t have to be a gay rapper to put an openly gay rapper on my song… I heard the beat, and I heard a very talented artist by the name of Saucy Santana on that beat,” IDK explained on social media. “I love him forever for taking that risk with me. Now we have a banger for the summer.”

Levi Berlin

Sharing the same message, the “Material Girl” performer issued his own statement.

“So I’m making this video to give a special shoutout to IDK. Me, IDK, and Jucee Froot have a song that just came out on his new album called ‘Pinot Noir,’” Santana expressed. “I just wanna show gratitude and recognize him for including me in his space — him being a straight, male rapper; me being an openly gay rapper.”

“A lot of people be scared of the backlash or what people might think, but I just respect him for noticing me as talent” continuing, “Talent is undeniable. He wasn’t worried about what I rap about, who I am, how he thought I would act, what anyone would think. He just saw talent. He saw me for what I could bring to his record, and I just want to show him gratitude, appreciation, and I thank you for it.”

Released on May 4, F65 highlights IDK’s talent for blending sounds and styles. The album includes songs to promote conversations on police brutality and the plight of minorities globally, but also fun songs to dance to as well as rap-forward collaborations.

For the fifth studio album effort, IDK teamed up with legendary composer Jim Lang—who’s known for scoring the Nickelodeon series Hey Arnold!—to display the full breadth of his artistic vision. Across 22 tracks, NLE Choppa, Benny The Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, Snoop Dogg, Fat Trel, and more make guest appearances.

Listen to IDK’s F65 below and watch the video for “Pinot Noir” featuring Jucee Froot and Saucy Santana above.