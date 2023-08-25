Iggy Azalea Takes Over Corporate Office In Empowering “Money Come” Music Video

Iggy Azalea isn’t interested in being controlled by men anymore as shown in her new “Money Come” music video. The 33-year-old rapper teams up with her fellow femme fatales to take over a corporate office and turn the male workers into her entertainment.

The visual, released on Friday (Aug. 25), opens with them barging into an office and entering a conference room. She shoots a laser at the man sitting at the head of the table which causes him to turn into a woman. One by one, they shoot all of the men surrounding the table and they all become women. They exit the conference room to the main office which descended into chaos.

The men attempt to run away, only to suffer the same fate as the employees in the conference room. Later in the video, the Australian artist can be seen riding a man like a horse and using his necktie as his reigns. There is another scene of the women holding and throwing dollar bills at two men wrestling in a kiddie pool filled with mud. In essence, it was a women’s corporate takeover. Check out a clip of the video below.

ITS FINALLY HERE!!!! MONEY COME OUT NOW !! ?? https://t.co/JPN14vlGpa pic.twitter.com/eUUCN46Mg9 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 25, 2023

Iggy Azalea’s track, also released on Friday (Aug. 25), takes on sensual elements as well. “He wanna stick it in my body like voodoo/ Cause the money make the kitty go who-who,” she raps. The chorus features a call-and-response with background vocalists and focuses on how she wants to make as much money as possible because it is arousing to her. “Come baby, come baby, money make me come/ Come baby, come baby, money make her come/ Keep my name out your mouth if you can’t give me some,” they chant.

“Money Come” marks the “Fancy” artist’s first solo release since her August 2021 LP The End Of An Era. While she hasn’t been as present musically, she has still been a topic of conversation due to Tory Lanez’s recent conviction.

Azalea submitted a three-page letter of support of the Canadian rapper, whom she has stood by since the shooting originally happened in July 2020. “I must make note of the things [I’ve] suffered through so that you understand definitively: I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser,” she wrote. “I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him [lose] his temper or raise his voice at a woman. He’s always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman.”

Check out Meghann Cuniff, the Legal Affairs And Trials reporter who provided live updates of his December 2022 trial and August sentencing, describing the full letter above.