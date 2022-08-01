India Shawn Battles With Her Heart And Head In “Caught In The Middle” Video

After repeat listens of her debut studio album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER), India Shawn’s “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” stand out as an infectious ballad that touches on the struggle of being on the fence about moving on from a relationship.

For the LP’s lead single, Shawn has released the visual component for her latest single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” What could’ve easily been a piece from a larger visual story, the nearly-three minute Dennis Leupold-directed video follows Shawn and her lover through a series of endearing and intimate moments with a slight air of tension lingering between them.

Though the pair appear in sync and settled in the comfort and solace of each other, it’s the stolen bits of Shawn by her lonesome where we see a woman clearly in love and also, obviously at war with her logic and emotions around this relationship. She’s in deep thought, possibly pondering on what is, was, and could be—similar to the question 702 posed back in 1996 on “Get It Together.”

Like the entirety of her new album, the beautiful albeit short visual is something viewers can easily get lost in. It’s sweet and familiar, and truthfully, the entire album should be a visual one.

Watch the video for “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” above.