J Hus, Burna Boy Perform “Masculine” To Packed Out London Stadium In Music Video

J Hus and Burna Boy are giving fans a behind the scenes look into a historic night in their new “Masculine” video. Released Thursday (Aug. 10), the clip reveals footage from Burna Boy’s sold-out show at the London stop of his Love, Damini Tour.

The visual, shot in black and white, opens up with a scene of the two artists greeting each other with enthusiasm backstage. After some pre-show antics, including push-up contests, handshakes, and photoshoots, the pair reunites in front of the massive crowd, where they perform the Beautiful And Brutal Yard collaboration track.

“It wasn’t my bredrin that bunned him, they said it must’ve been/ Man stand tall, man masculine/ Anywhere he go, he wanna blast the ting/ Blast that bastard pikin, bun everyone, man can’t just start pickin’/ See, I love to play the villain, I like to make a killing,” Hus raps over production courtesy of Levi Lennox and TSB.

The “Last Last” singer also brought out several other artists that night to commemorate the momentous occasion. “Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. London, thank you for making it possible for me at my biggest show to date! Shout out to my family @theuglygram @santandave @popcaanmusic and Stormzy. We’re Leaving An Impact For Eternity. Love, Damini,” wrote the Nigerian superstar on Instagram.

The Black Butter Records signee tapped in with an impressive roster of guests for Beautiful And Brutal Yard, including Naira Marley, Jorja Smith, CB, Villz, Popcaan, Boss Belly, and Drake, the last of whom appeared on the project’s lead single, “Who Told You.” The LP went on to secure the No. 1 spot on The Official Albums Chart in the UK.

Fans hoping to catch J Hus live can grab tickets to one of his headlining shows later this year. Check out the tour dates down below.

Oct. 28 – Ireland, Dublin – 3Arena

Oct. 30 – UK, Glasgow – o2 Academy

Nov. 1 – UK, Manchester – AO Arena

Nov. 2 – UK, Birmingham – Utilita Arena

Nov. 5- UK, London – The o2

Nov. 6- UK, London – The o2