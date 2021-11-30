Jac Ross Releases Emotional Visual For “Never Say” Single

Sampling the Jackson 5’s timeless ballad, “Never Can Say Goodbye, rising phenom Jac Ross returns with his latest single, “Never Say.” The new single is the first glimpse into what’s to come from his long-awaited debut project slated to drop in 2022.

The emotional evoking ballad sets up a heart-tugging juxtaposition under a hue of blue and purple lights. “Cause old habits die hard/and old feelings don’t part/they just get tucked away hidden safe from all the pain/hoping for Kirk Franklin’s ‘Brighter Days,'” Ross sings as his lady dances behind the opposite wall.

The Darkchild Records signee rose to the spotlight with his 2020 single, “It’s OK To Be Black 2.0” featuring D Smoke and Buddy. In addition to his new music, Ross will be accompanying Grammy-nominated British star, Yola, on the North American leg of her Stand 4 Myself Tour. The 31-city tour kicks off in February 2022 in Boston and will wrap up mid-April in California.

The release of “Never Say” comes on the heels of his incredible debut appearance during the Soul Cypher—alongside Musiq Soulchild, Elle Varner, Koryn Hawthorne, Tone Stith, and D-Nice—at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. To the instrumental of Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat,” the Florida-bred crooner swayed the crowd with lyrics about being a personal GPS.

Check out the visual for Jac Ross’ new single, “Never Say” above.