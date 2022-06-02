Jack Harlow And Drake Bet It All In New “Churchill Downs” Music Video

It’s been a little under a month since Jack Harlow dropped his sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You. Now, the Louisville, Ky. native has dropped the official video for one of the LP’s standout tracks, “Churchill Downs.”

In the Ace Pro-directed visual for the aptly titled track, the two rappers are seen attending the 2022’s Kentucky Derby as both MCs spit their verses in and around the horse race event. Aside from Harlow and Drizzy, the music video includes riddled cameos from DJ Drama, Druski, Hit-Boy, Bryson Tiller, Taylor Rooks, and even Harlow’s mom.

Leading up to the video’s release, Jack Harlow and Drake flooded Instagram with photos of behind-the-scenes moments and footage illustrating the Kentucky experience. Following its leak, “Churchill Downs” became a fan favorite and Harlow was praised for going toe-to-toe and holding his own on a record with his idol Drake while managing to bring a vibe different from his previous releases.

Harlow has achieved a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and viral status on Tik-Tok with his Fergie-sampled single “First Class.” Come Home, The Kids Miss You debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with his sophomore work. Most recently, the 24-year-old became a topic of discussion after being unaware of Brandy and Ray J’s kinship, prompting the legendary songstress to jokingly send shots his way.

You can catch Harlow on the road during his two-month-long Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour with the City Girls.

Watch his latest music video above.