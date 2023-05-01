Jack Harlow Takes Fans To Louisville In “They Don’t Love It” Music Video

Jack Harlow is bringing fans to his hometown in his new “They Don’t Love It” music video.

Released on Monday (May 1), the visual features the Derby City native taking viewers through the streets of Louisville, Ky. In the new visual, Harlow takes it easy. Visiting local schools, attending a family barbeque, playing soccer, and hanging out with friends are all on the itinerary.

Directed by Eliel Ford, “They Don’t Love It” is the first video from the 25-year-old’s latest album Jackman. which dropped last Friday (April 28). This lead single made waves shortly after the LP’s release as the Grammy-nominated rapper made claims about his status in today’s roster of white rappers.

Jack Harlow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“The hardest white boy since the [Eminem] one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” he rapped on the Hollywood Cole-produced song. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

Jackman is the “What’s Poppin” rapper’s third studio album and his first release since 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You. With 10 tracks, Jackman. finds the “Blame On Me” rapper standing alone. Dropped as a surprise with no singles or press leading up to the release, the album was described by VIBE as created to not only for the artist to get more person but to also “remind people that his rapping ability got him to where he is.”

Outside of his music career, Harlow is set to make his feature film debut with a leading role in White Men Can’t Jump. Directed by Calmatic and set for a May 19 release on Hulu, the movie also stars Sinqua Walls, Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, and more.

Jack Harlow is also set to be honored with a “Hometown Heroes” banner in his hometown ahead of the annual horse race at the Churchill Downs.

Watch the music video for “They Don’t Love It” above and check out the Jackman. album below.