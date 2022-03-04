Jacquees Joins Chino Cappin For New Toxic Anthem, “Disrespectful”: Watch

Though we don’t speak on a certain disgraced R&B singer who has a collaboration with Usher called “Same Girl,” keep that tune’s premise in mind and sprinkle in a ton of toxicity as you listen to Jacquees and Chino Cappin’s new single, “Disrespectful.”

Embracing the red flags—as literally seen in the music video—and destructive behaviors in a situationship, these men have no problem disrespectfully defending their honor, especially when dealing with someone who calls their phone on some bulls**t. In the song, the Georgia-bred crooners combat unhealthy relationships by going back to the streets and causing trouble amongst friends. Funny enough, Chino and Jacquees are dealing with similar issues from the same girl in the visual.

Jacquees threatens to sleep with the woman’s friends behind her back while Chino is willing to ghost her should she step outside of the relationship. “Play ‘round me, and I get disrespectful/ Stiff on these h**s, what makes you any different?/ Just let me go and consider me missing,” Chino sings over the sultry Nash B-produced beat.

Jacquees chimes in later, cooing, “If you disrespect my love, imma disrespect you back/ F**k ya friends behind your back/ Break your heart and make you mad.”