Jacquees Blows A Bag “When You Bad Like That” In New Video With Future

Jacquees professes his love with not only his words, but his pockets in new video, “When You Bad Like That” featuring Future.

The B Pace-directed video shows the Cash Money Records crooner catering to multiple beautiful women with lavish gifts and dates. Quees gives each woman something different starting with an intimate tennis match, followed by a poolside steak dinner, cozy picnic, a luxurious new wardrobe, bow-tied Rolls Royce, and lastly, him painting a portrait of his beautiful muse.

Speaking to the video’s concept, Jacquees told VIBE, “I wanted to do something to make all women feel special so that’s why I used different women in the shots. I wanna let all women know that you ALL are beautiful, and for being so, this is a visual of how you should be treated.”

Future starts off the track rapping: “5:56 in the mornin’, push start, start my car/ I fly like a astronaut when I’m whippin’ up the Double R/ Curbside valet at the Penthouse, go right up/ I’ve been in the clouds, I been on that stuff/ Audemars, bad bi**h, foreign car pullin’ up/ These ho*s know I’m true to this/ Told me her favorite plate was steak so now a ni**a closin’ down Ruth’s Chris.”

The multi-platinum 28-year-old sings: “When you bad like that, you know/ Anytime you ever need me, I’m just here to make it easy/ Baby, when you bad like that you know/ New Chanel for your bag, I’m in love with how you throw it back/ When you bad like that you know/ It’s a lot of ni**as with a name, But I’m the one that ease your pain/ I know you know, I know, I’d give anything, I’d never say, ‘No.'”

The Pluto-assisted track hails from Quees’ latest album Sincerely For You which includes features from Summer Walker, 6lack, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage and John P. Kee. The Atlanta-native’s third studio album released on Dec. 16, peaking at No. 163 on the Billboard 200 chart during its first week.

Check out Jacquees and Future’s full visual for “When You Bad Like That” above.