Jamie Foxx Drops “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)” Music Video

Jamie Foxx teamed up with The BSB Boys for “BUD (Mowing Down Vamps).” The song comes from the actor’s Netflix film Day Shift which was released on Aug. 12. In the music video, directed by Taylor Chien, Foxx and the BSB crew turn killing vampires into a fun, party-like activity. The visual also features cameos from actors Dave Franco and Meagan Good, who also star in the film.

In the movie, Foxx plays Bud, a struggling father whose job as a pool cleaner is only a front for his true career as a vampire slayer. Good plays his ex-wife and the mother of his child.

Day Shift also stars Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax. The movie is directed by J.J. Perry.

“For me, the appeal was Joss being a mother and being a badass and showing that at any stage in your life, you can still continue to be strong, continue to be nurturing, continue to be feminine. But because I don’t have any children yet, it was really figuring out what is this relationship between the two of them and how they connect—the components of that relationship,” shared Good with AV Club on her role in Day Shift.

“And then also the relationship between my character and Jamie’s character; what was it exactly that went wrong? When did they fall in love? What feeling [do they have] that they still love each other now? And so it really was just about building the fullness of who Joss is and her strengths and weaknesses, her fears and all of that.”

Watch the music video for “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)” above and check out the trailer for Day Shift below.