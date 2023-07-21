Jay Rock, Latto, Anderson .Paak Hit A Pool Party In “Too Fast (Pull Over)” Video

Jay Rock is the latest to drop off an anthem perfect for blasting through the speakers this summer. On Friday (July 21), the Top Dawg Entertainment signee shares his official music video for “Too Fast (Pull Over),” which boasts guest appearances from Latto and fellow California native Anderson .Paak.

In the freshly released clip, Rock arrives in a lavish red Mercedes SUV equipped with a stripper pole in the back. The three take over a crazy pool party, where they enjoy the rest of their night with beautiful women, flowing drinks, and visits from their rap peers.

“Six-trey, black top with the candy paint/ In your b**ch face, eat the cake, Anna Mae/ N**gas actin’ animated, I’ma have to draw the weapon (On the set)/ Send a stepper up the stairway to heaven (I’m a vet)/ Put a pole dancer in a Mercedes/ She wanna watch P Valley and go half on a baby,” Rock raps over production courtesy of Mustard.

“Too Fast (Pull Over)” marks the 38-year-old rapper’s first solo release since June’s “Eastside.” His last full-length album was Redemption, his well-received 2018 LP equipped with features from Jeremih, J. Cole, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and more. The project garnered Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song for both “Win” and his K. Dot, Future, and James Blake collaboration “King’s Dead,” the latter taking home the trophy in the Best Rap Performance category.

Outside of his own releases, the 90059 creator stayed busy by handing out guest verses on recent several tracks, including “It Is What It Is” by labelmate REASON, “Pressure” by Richie Evans, and more.