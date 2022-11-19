Jeezy Likens Himself To The King Of Pop In Celebratory “MJ Jeezy” Video

With all he has accomplished in his career (while continuing to rap at a high level), it makes sense that Jeezy’s confidence is very high. His new music video for “MJ Jeezy” finds the 45-year-old Hip-Hop veteran placing himself in the rare air of none other than Michael Jackson.

The record opens with DJ Drama, his collaborator for his latest album Snofall, likening the duo to the King Of Pop and Quincy Jones. “See when we dropped Streets is Watchin’, we gave you Off the Wall/ Then Trap or Die came, we gave you Thriller/ Then we hit you ni**as with Can’t Ban the Snowman,

that’s when we was Bad.”

The video opens with the Atlanta rapper boarding a plane before landing and linking up with his daughter. He brings her along to a meetup with his crew before he partakes in a bottle of VSOP. As the night falls, the former Boyz N Da Hood member joins Drama and Kodak Black in the club to celebrate their success. Drama appropriately closes the record by referring to the duo as “Michael Jackson Jeezy, Quincy Drama Jones.”

Snofall was released on Oct. 21 to a positive reception. The collaborative effort includes features from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Jeezy previously shared videos for “King’s Crown,” “Put The Minks Down” and “I Ain’t Gone Hold Ya.” Snofall ended what was almost a two-year hiatus since the Grammy nominee’s 2020 album The Recession 2.

Check out the video for “MJ Jeezy” below.