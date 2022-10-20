JID Portrays Family Street Fight In “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” Music Video

JID has released the cinematic dual music video for “Crack Sandwich” and “Bruddanem.” The visual, directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies effortlessly connects the songs and brings the storytelling lyrics to life.

“Bruddanem” sets the scene as a group of friends, including JID’s brother, sit and smoke. Their house is raided by SWAT in a violent turn of events. As it all goes down, each imagines a different scenario as the authorities fire lethal shots and make arrests.

The story evolves as the music transitions to the vivid “Crack Sandwich.” In the video, JID visits his brother in prison and recalls “beatin’ ass was like a family thing” as he explains how he and his siblings engaged in a New Orleans street fight.

David KA

Both “Bruddanem” and “Crack Sandwich” are on JID’s latest album The Forever Story. The project features Lil Durk on the aforementioned “Bruddanem” and 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Kenny Mason, Lil Wayne, EARTHGANG, and Ari Lennox on additional tracks.

In an interview with Complex ahead of the album’s release, the 31-year-old rapper revealed he worked on The Forever Story for two years.

Live Nation

JID is set to bring his music across the country with a co-headlined tour with Smino. Billed as Luv Is 4 Ever, the trek is a portmanteau of JID’s The Forever Story and Smino’s soon-to-be-released album Luv 4 Rent.

The tour kicks off next January in Seattle and finds the pair performing in Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, and more.

Watch JID’s joint music video for “Bruddanem” and “Crack Sandwich” above and check out The Forever Story album below.