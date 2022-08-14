JID Drops “Dance Now” Music Video Ahead Of New Album

JID has enlisted singer Foushee and rapper Kenny Mason for his latest single, “Dance Now.” On the Christo-produced track, the rapper shares the viewpoint of his hometown Atlanta. The song and music video portray the A and the different experiences through his lyrics.

“I’m not a two-steppin’ man, I said, ‘I do not dance,'” he raps, kicking off the song’s second verse.

Stemming from the video, the Atlanta rapper has also issued the cover art for his upcoming album, The Forever Story, shot by photographer Naskademini. The project is due out soon via Dreamville/Interscope.

2022 Dreamville/Interscope Records

Ahead of “Dance Now,” JID teamed up with 21 Savage and Baby Tate for “Surround Sound.” Elsewhere this year, JID was featured on the Dreamville collaborative D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape as well as delivered feature verses with Denzel Curry, John Legend, and more.

JID is currently nominated for Best Alternative at the 2022 Video Music Awards alongside Imagine Dragons for their song “Enemy.”

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album following his debut, The Never Story (2017), and critically acclaimed sophomore album DiCaprio 2 (2018).

Watch the video for JID’s “Dance Now,” featuring Foushee and Kenny Mason above, and check out the video for “Surround Sound,” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate below.