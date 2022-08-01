JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In “Stick” Music Video

Dreamville has released new visuals for “Stick,” a song that appeared on the DJ Drama-assisted compilation album, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

“Stick” features verses from JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, and Kenny Mason as the four rappers trade bars over production by AraabMUZIK, Beat Butcha, and Christo. The quintet rhyme about the necessity to keep a gun on them at all times to safeguard themselves from possible foes and oppositional forces.

The chaotic music video begins with JID atop a mountain waving a gun in the crisp calm of the moonlight as DJ Drama invites the listener to the intro to D-Day. However, “Stick’s” visuals become increasingly unhinged as the song progresses as Kenny Mason and JID trade bars on a speed boat, and Sheck Wes rhymes with a militia behind him, gathering weapons and preparing for war with their naysayers.

Scenes then switch to J. Cole, who is seen rapping his verse in a room as special effects transition between heat-seeking technology and a plethora of green lasers pointing at the emcee.

The Waboosh & ONDA-directed video sees Cole spitting a stand-out verse as he brings the song to a close

Dreamville Records

“I’m ’bout that two with the six, so I’m basically/Reppin’ more shooters than Rich Paul’s agency/ They get to clutchin’, you best get to duckin’ like 6’7″ ni**as that’s dunkin’ for Oregon,” Cole cautiously assures his opposition. “Money so long, if I start in the south and then spread this sh*t out, it’d be touchin’ like Portland/ So it’s no wonder I’m walkin’ with caution, I know that God got his grace with me/ But I’ll still treat a ride through the hood like a hike through the woods, got a stick that I take with me.”

“Stick” was released as a part of the DJ Drama and Dreamville compilation album, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

The project had fifteen tracks and featured every player from the Dreamville camp, such as Cole, JID, Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute, EARTHGANG, and additional artists like 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, G Perico, Reason, and more.

Watch the video for “Stick” above.