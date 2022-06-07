Jim Jones And Migos Go Metaverse Crazy With “We Set The Trends” NFT Visual

Rapper Jim Jones and The Migos have teamed up with six NFT artists to bring us all into the metaverse with their groundbreaking NFT visual for “We Set The Trends.”

Directed by Eddie “EddieVisual” Perez and Grammy-nominated director Yasha Gruben, the video allows viewers to bounce between the eclectic digital worlds of the Culture III trio and Harlem’s very own Capo. The collaborative project also shines a spotlight on 15 visual artists of wildly different styles including designer and Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton prize winner KidSuper, A$AP Rocky’s former creative director Robert Gallardo, iconic picture-for-proof artist Somehoodlum, Hip-Hop NFT icon Tilla Vision, top Bored Ape Yacht Club animator Idrawanimation, digital craftsman Guy Bergman, and many more.

“We are calling it the Web3 Avengers, I think that pretty much sums it up,” Perez stated. Gruben added, “We view this project as a way for visual artists that work on music videos to get residual income from their work, this is a new blueprint for visual artists in the music industry.”

More and more hip-hop artists have been dabbling in the NFT market such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, and Kanye West, to name a few. Rapper Rick Ross recently opposed to the idea. “That’s the thing about the boss,” Ross said in an Instagram video. “The metaverse, crypto y’all get so much money where you at? Where you at? Show us and I don’t mean I’m trying to show money, I got a lot of money I don’t even need that fake money but show my homies what the metaverse about.”

“We Set The Trends” premieres exclusively on the metaverse platform DecentraLand, which is also announcing a brand new virtual-reality movie theater for this particular release. Nostalgic digital music platform Limewire will also be sponsoring the virtual movie premiere of “We Set The trends” as well.

Check out the augmented reality music video above.