Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Anniversary Of ‘2000’ With “Eulogy” Music Video

Joey Bada$$ has dropped off the visuals for “Eulogy,” celebrating 2000’s one-year anniversary.

Badmon took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the visuals constructed of home video footage. “Celebrating 1 year of ‘2000’. ‘Eulogy’ video out [tomorrow]. Catch me at @amazonmusic @rotation City Sessions in NYC tonight.”

The Waqas Ghani-directed music video includes clips from the past year, with Joey conducting the rollout for his third studio album. VHS shots show the Brooklynite taking trips across the globe, partying, doing press, photoshoots, and trying on jewelry.

Joey’s newest video also includes appearances from figures throughout the industry, including Coi Leray, Styles P, A$AP Ferg, Powers Pleasant, Charlamagne Tha God, Angie Martinez, and more.

Rhyming over the Statik Selektah beat, the rapper paints a picture of rising above adversity to become the man he is today. He also spits about how pointless riches are when people are still suffering.

“Just lookin’ at my generation/Overdosed on blue pills, caught up in the Matrix/Gotta spread love, though, ’cause it’s a lotta hatred/Know it’s a marathon and these motherf**kers racist,” he rapped. “Everybody’s dangerous, posin’ with the stainless just to be famous/It’s like you gotta be brainless, for real/’Cause believin’ in things that ain’t even real/They thought he was a gangsta, they thought he’d never tell/Time will tell, it reveals and it heals so I chill/Another day, another deal, made another mill’/But what do that mean when these kids still gettin’ killed over no reason?”

Joey Bada$$ released 2000 on July 22, 2022, to critical acclaim. The 14-track LP featured guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Diddy, Chris Brown, JID, Larry June, and more. The album peaked at no. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the video to “Eulogy” above.